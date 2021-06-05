New Revealed Renders For Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Shows New Design & Colour Options

On August 19, Samsung is expected to conduct a launch event to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy S21 FE. The S21 FE might be the successor to last year’s Galaxy Note 20 range, according to a new leak by respected source Evan Blass. He’s now back with leaked renderings of the S21 FE’s front and rear designs.

The next Galaxy S21 FE, as shown in the photos below, will be available in at least four colours: black, white, olive green, and purple.

According to Blass, “despite having more in common with the S21 basic and Plus models, the S21 FE features stock marketing wallpaper more equivalent to that of the S21 Ultra.”

What exactly does this mean? Will the S21 FE work with the S Pen? It is better to wait for additional information before confirming if it will support the S Pen.

The Galaxy S21 has a plastic back, implying that the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition’s back panel might be constructed of the same material.

Only at upper-left corner of the phone’s back, a vertical triple camera system can be observed.

An LED flash is visible next to the camera device. Coming to the front, the Galaxy S21 FE has low bezels and an Infinity-O display design. A volume rocker and a power button are located on the device’s right edge.

Specifications for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Rumored)

According to previous rumours, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE would boast a 6.5-inch FHD+ S-AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It sports a 32-megapixel front camera and a 12-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel superwide lens, and a 12-megapixel or 8-megapixel telephoto snapper on the back.

The S21 FE will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC and 6 GB / 8 GB of RAM.

It will have 128 GB / 256 GB of internal storage and may not accept a microSD card.

The gadget will include a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging capabilities. Wireless charging and reverse wireless charging are also predicted.

Also Read: