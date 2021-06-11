Xiaomi Launched The MIJIA Air Conditioning Companion Pro At ¥129 ($20)

The Xiaomi MIJIA Air Conditioning Companion Pro has been released. The smart home device replaces the Air Conditioning Companion 2 and performs all of its predecessor’s duties while also adding some new ones.

Xiaomi MIJIA Air Conditioning Companion Pro – Specification And Details

The Air Conditioning Controller can be used as a remote for both the air conditioner switch and temperature control.

It also supports XiaoAI voice control, intelligent temperature adjustment after sleep, and provides information on the AC’s power use. These are the functions that the Air Conditioning Controller 2 is capable of.

The new Air Conditioning Controller Pro, on the other hand, has an infrared remote control, an extended 10A socket, and a built-in Bluetooth gateway, among other useful features.

The AC Companion Pro not only makes classic air conditioners more user-friendly and intelligent, but it also allows for remote time switch and temperature control.

Thanks to the infrared remote, it can also be used to operate a variety of electric equipment such as projectors, TVs, and fans.

The MIJIA Air Conditioning Companion Pro has a similar design to the MIJIA Smart Socket. While its predecessor only had three holes, the new smart socket has five holes with a 10A rating.

This means that additional devices, such as 10A low-power air conditioners, cameras, smart curtains, and other electrical equipment, may be connected to the socket.

Moreover, the built-in infrared transmitter module and vast infrared code library can cover over 6000 popular brand household appliances on the market. The MIJIA Air Conditioning Companion Pro also has a Bluetooth gateway built in.

When linking to a Bluetooth device, users will not only examine the Bluetooth device’s data remotely on the MIJIA app, but you can also see the linkage with other MIJIA smart devices from either the Settings.

Xiaomi MIJIA Air Conditioning Companion Pro – Pricing

The MIJIA Air Conditioning Companion Pro is reasonably priced at 129 yuan ($20). There is currently no information about its availability.

