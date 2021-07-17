Yamaha launched YH-L700A wireless headphones featuring ANC & Spatial audio

The worldwide accessory market has experienced enormous expansion and new players. With numerous key items for entertaining and other uses, Yamaha has created a place for itself inside the technology.

Yamaha has launched the wireless headphones YH-L700A with space audio and Active Noise Cancelation technology. Although the more expanded Dolby atmosphere is not present in the headphone, it is rather a process that improves the input of the music via the 3D Sound Field for an immersive audio experience. The gadget may also be used for head tracking control.

The headphones offer 40 mm adjustable support, Bluetooth 5.0, and aptX. The 3D Sound Field transforms multi-channel material into a number of sound styles and translates stereo audio.

The complementary app assistance helps you achieve the appropriate sound. Both iOS and Android are accessible for the application.

The YH-L 700A uses ANC technology to improve overall sound performance with the cancellation of active noise. The ANC offers a sensitive equilibrium between blocking undesirable noise and improving audio listening. In order to continually monitor high-quality sound production, the Listening Optimizer employs a microphone implanted into each ear cup.

There is also an ambient sound option that you may switch to and from. The strong battery that guarantees 34 hours of activity on a full charge is one of the greatest characteristics of the headset. For charging, USB-C is used. The battery has 11 hours less performance when ANC is turned on with the 3D Sound field

Yamaha YH-L700A – Pricing and availability

The Yamaha YH-L700A is due for €520/€450 next month. Yamaha must nevertheless announce the date of the initial launch. We’ll update you when Yamaha confirms more regarding headphone sales, so keep up with us on TechStory.

Conclusion:

And thus YH-L700A is no less recognized for its greatest audio goods! Yamaha YH-L700A has the greatest features and characteristics for high-value pricing. Do you intend to go with Yamaha YH-L700A?

Also Read: