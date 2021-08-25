Log In Register
Google Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro with In-display fingerprint sensor, Google’s SVP
According to Google's SVP, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will have an in-display fingerprint sensor

Adersh Unni Krishnan
MobileTechTrending
Google Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro with In-display fingerprint sensor, Google’s SVP
Image Credits: Mashable

Google has officially announced its forthcoming Pixel 6 series, as well as its in-house Google Tensor processor, following various rumors and leaks. Hiroshi Lockheimer, Google’s Senior Vice President, has already unintentionally exposed one of the most recent features of the future gadgets. The Pixel 6 series would include an in-display fingerprint scanner, according to a now-deleted tweet from Google’s SVP.

In a recent tweet, Lockheimer shared an image of the Pixel 6 It’s essential to note that even though he removed the tweet minutes after posting it, the community was still capable of gleaning valuable information See here for Jeff Springer’s screenshot of the deleted tweet.

 

Google Pixel 6 Series

Image Credits: Beebom

The lock screen image now has a lot of information that highlights some of the Pixel 6’s capabilities. The most important of these is the fingerprint scanner icon, which is situated on the screen.

Google Pixel 6 Series – Looks from back
Image Credits: Fone Arena Mobile

This basically confirms that Google’s next flagship phone will have a biometric fingerprint scanner integrated into the touchscreen. It also shows the position of the fingerprint scanner, as shown in the tweet below.

Furthermore, XDA Developers EIC Mishaal Rahman speculates that the screenshot might be from the Pixel 6 Pro, which has a resolution of 1440 x 3200p. As a consequence, the Pixel 6 series will be the first Google smartphone to incorporate an in-display fingerprint sensor.

According to previous rumors, it would also contain Samsung’s 50MP ISOCELL GN1 Sensor as well as a 5G-capable Exynos modem. Furthermore, Google has confirmed that the Pixel 6 series will not have an in-box charger.

What Else Do We Know?

What else do we know about Google Pixel 6 Series
Image Credits: BGR

According to Google, the Pixel 5A will be the final phone to come with an in-box charging brick. Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will not feature one when smartphones are released this fall as a result. According to the company, because most consumers already own a USB-C charging cable, it is no longer essential to include one with its phones.

When Apple and Samsung announced that they would no longer include an in-box charger, they gave the same reasons. That may be accurate, but the cost savings from not supplying a charger are likely to have had a substantial influence on those decisions.

Google Pixel 6 Series
Image Credits: Gadgets 360

There’s also an environmental argument for removing the charger: minimizing e-waste by delivering fewer duplicate chargers to customers.

That’s tough to prove, and it’s possible that the greenhouse gas emissions connected with making and shipping more chargers will be spread out over more businesses when customers buy them from third-party producers.

However, one thing is certain: now that these three major phone manufacturers have committed to removing the charger, it will be easier for smaller firms to follow suit.

While phone users may think they are paying the same amount for less, this is a truth that we will all have to accept, so have your wall chargers handy.

