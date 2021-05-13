Microsoft Is Giving A Chance For Their Xbox One Insiders To Get A Reservation For Series X Or S

Microsoft will be giving a chance for its Xbox One Insider to get a reservation for the new Series X or Series S consoles by Microsoft.

Answer the following three questions to see whether you’re qualifying for a chance to reserve an Xbox Series X or Series S from Microsoft’s latest Console Purchase Pilot program:

If you have an Xbox One console?

Do you belong to the Xbox Insider program?

Do you consider yourself lucky?

You’re in if you answered yes to all three questions. That doesn’t guarantee you a reservation for an Xbox Series X or Series S, but it does ensure you’ll be able to sign up for a chance to order one.

Today we're introducing the Console Purchase Pilot, allowing US #XboxInsiders on Xbox One to register for a chance to reserve an Xbox Series X|S console. Check the Xbox Insider Hub on Xbox One for details. Limited space is available and not all who register will be selected. pic.twitter.com/MBkQmbSDWc — Xbox Insider (@xboxinsider) May 11, 2021

The program tends to be an attempt to address the resale demand for next-generation consoles, which has been booming in the aftermath of global COVID-19-related chip shortages. This has caused a six-month delay in the announcement of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Series S, as well as Sony’s PlayStation 5.

The Console Purchase Pilot is only available to US Xbox Insider users on Xbox One, and it can’t be seen on older consoles, computers, or handheld devices. Xbox is leading interested players to the Xbox Insider Hub on Xbox One for registration information — not a promise of a spot.

