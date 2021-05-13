Microsoft Is Giving A Chance For Their Xbox One Insiders To Get A Reservation For Series X Or S

Microsoft will be giving a chance for its Xbox One Insider to get a reservation for the new Series X or Series S consoles by Microsoft.
Answer the following three questions to see whether you’re qualifying for a chance to reserve an Xbox Series X or Series S from Microsoft’s latest Console Purchase Pilot program:
- If you have an Xbox One console?
- Do you belong to the Xbox Insider program?
- Do you consider yourself lucky?
You’re in if you answered yes to all three questions. That doesn’t guarantee you a reservation for an Xbox Series X or Series S, but it does ensure you’ll be able to sign up for a chance to order one.
Today we're introducing the Console Purchase Pilot, allowing US #XboxInsiders on Xbox One to register for a chance to reserve an Xbox Series X|S console. Check the Xbox Insider Hub on Xbox One for details. Limited space is available and not all who register will be selected. pic.twitter.com/MBkQmbSDWc
— Xbox Insider (@xboxinsider) May 11, 2021
The program tends to be an attempt to address the resale demand for next-generation consoles, which has been booming in the aftermath of global COVID-19-related chip shortages. This has caused a six-month delay in the announcement of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Series S, as well as Sony’s PlayStation 5.
The Console Purchase Pilot is only available to US Xbox Insider users on Xbox One, and it can’t be seen on older consoles, computers, or handheld devices. Xbox is leading interested players to the Xbox Insider Hub on Xbox One for registration information — not a promise of a spot.
Also Read:
- Sony Is Working On 25 New Playstation 5 Games Including Some Brand New Franchises
- Asus Unveiled ZenFone 8 & ZenFone 8 Flip With Snapdragon 888 Starting At €599
- WhatsApp responds to negative comments about privacy by alleging other tech companies too breach data
- Memes and Jokes on the rise as Bitcoin Value falls
- What We Know About Apex Legends Mobile Till Now
- Dragon Quest Is All Set To Celebrate Its 35Th Anniversary Though A Stream Set For May 26
- 15 celebs who changed their profile picture to laser eye memes and joined the Bitcoin movement
- How to mine Bitcoin
- Buterin donates crypto worth $1.2 Bn to India COVID Fund
- Missile Attacks Lead To Delayed Tesla Deliveries In Israel