Nothing ear (1) launch delayed but still is speculated to launch this summer

Carl Pei, the former co-founder of OnePlus who left the business last year, has launched a new electronics company called Nothing. Nothing’s first product, a set of earbuds nicknamed the “ear (1),” was supposed to be released this month, but that is no longer the case.

Nothing earbuds (1) – Launch Delayed

Carl Pei has announced on Twitter that the ear (1) would not be released in June as planned owing to a few incomplete details. As a result, the wireless earbuds will be released later this summer. There is no set launch date, but we anticipate hearing about it in late July or early August.

Given that this is the company’s debut product, it’s natural that there would be some glitches. Even established firms delay product introductions, so this should not be seen as a sign of impending doom for Nothing. We haven’t heard anything to suggest that, at least not yet.

Nothing earbuds (1) – In which markets it the earbuds available?

According to reports, the Nothing ear (1) will be unlike other earbuds already on the market. The earbuds feature a lengthy stem that is attached to the head by a narrower portion, as shown in the figure above.

That is certainly a unique design. In any case, the earbuds will need to stand out in more ways than just their appearance.

In a market as competitive as earphones, they should also provide competitive features and value for money.

Also Read: