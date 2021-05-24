OnePlus To Launch OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition On 24th May

The OnePlus Watch is the first and only smartwatch from the company. In late March, it was revealed alongside the OnePlus 9 season. The wearable is available in two shades (Midnight Black, Moonlight Silver).

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition – Checkout To Know More

However, the company recently released a Cobalt Limited Edition in China. A Harry Potter Limited Edition is also scheduled to be released. However, ahead of the latter’s unveiling, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition will be released on May 24 in its home nation.

Since November 2020, we’ve known about the OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition. This version of the wearable will have premiered with the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition in a separate timeframe. Since the watch was expected to be released in October alongside the OnePlus 8T.

It was assumed that this limited edition will be cancelled, but that is not the case. The OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition will be released on May 24 in China, according to OnePlus. Pre-orders for the watch will begin at 8 p.m. (local time) on the day of the launch.

Yellow accents and a ‘Cyberpunk’ logo on the strap will distinguish this edition of the OnePlus Watch. It will also have game-themed watch faces, a soundtrack, and bootanimation. Apart from that, we anticipate it to have the same set of features as the standard one.

Unfortunately, we do not know whether this exclusive version will be made available in international markets. Since the OnePlus 8T Cyberpubk 2077 Limited Edition was only available in China, only ten copies were sold in Malaysia by a lucky draw.

