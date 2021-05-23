Samsung Trademarks Z Slide Moniker Coming With European Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO)

With the discovery of a patent filing for the “Z Slide” moniker, seemingly for a product still under production, tech giant Samsung may be setting up another handset in the Z range.

According to the European Intellectual Property Office’s (EUIPO) trademark listing, the product with the stated name was classified as a Class 9 device (mobile communications device, possibly a smartphone).

Samsung Z Slide Moniker – What You Should Know

Samsung has previously obtained a patent from the World Intellectual Property Office for the Z Roll extendable display system (WIPO). The Z Roll would have a horizontally expandable display, while the Z Slide would have a vertically expandable display, which may indicate that the device could be a smartphone.

Various OEMs have increased their research and production of extendable panel smartphones, and Samsung has been at the forefront of the research. Samsung’s monitor division showcased some of the work-in-progress screens that will be seen in upcoming smartphones only last week. These included the S-Foldable panel, which, when usable, would most likely be a part of the Z Slide.

Many fold patterns will be supported by the 7.2-inch S-Foldable display, which will increase screen flexibility. The Z Slide may be a rollable variant of the Z Flip, with some cutting-edge technology in the process that controls the retractable display’s function. It was previously stated that a chain-link mechanism could be used to keep the flexible display’s efficiency and reliability.

The system is unlikely to be released this year, perhaps in 2022, based on potential rollout details and price. In the third quarter of 2021, Samsung plans to release a pair of foldable smartphones. We’ll be waiting for the Z Roll or Z Slide to be launched after these gadgets have been released. We will update you with more in the future as things get confirmed.

