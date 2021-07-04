Vivo reportedly working on a new “Smartphone featuring Drone Camera System”

Vivo apparently filed with the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) in 2020 a patent (according to LetsGoDigital) for the same called ‘electronic gadget.’ The authorities just published the 20-page paperwork. Although the documentation is entirely in Chinese, you may view it here.

Vivo’s new smartphone with drone camera system

Vivo works on a unique smartphone that might contain a detachable flying camera. Yes, you read it right! The telephone has a unique camera module that can be unmounted and fly in the air to enable users to use their smartphone camera to shoot drone-based images.

Now you’ll discover it looks like any smartphone in the market when you look at the smartphone design that’s supposed to contain the aircraft system. However, the gadget is equipped with an additional component that includes a dual camera, three sensors, four propellers, and an additional unit of batteries. This module is concealed inside the gadget and glides with the support bracket from the top.

The support bracket may then be removed by using four built-in propellers from the camera module. The user can then fly the camera module. The drone-like camera system is apparently monitored by the smartphone itself and may be used for capturing unusual movies and pictures.

The patent indicates that one of the cameras is located on the module top and the second is located on the front of the camera.

This allows users to take pictures from multiple angles when the drone is in the air. Additional camera sensors can also be added to the camera module.

The small camera module might have problems with stabilization owing to wind turbulence during the flight. However, Vivo has built its X50 camera system in its X50 last year, so that it may incorporate the same into the flying camera system. With respect to barriers, due to proximity sensors, the camera module can identify adjacent objects and prevent a collision.

Vivo’s efforts in the smartphone industry have been innovative and ambitious in the previous few years. The business has also filed out-of-the-box patents with cellphones, such as a smartphone with a changeable rear panel or a rotating physical keyboard.

The most audacious concept of the lot, though, is a smartphone with a flying camera. So, if the result is successful, the way we use smartphone cameras can revolutionize and unleash numerous additional industrial prospects.

