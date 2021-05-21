Apple MacOS 12 – New Updates On Release Date, Features, Supported Devices And More

Though iOS 15 is the talk of the town, macOS 12 is one of the most eagerly anticipated announcements at Apple’s annual developer conference.

There hasn’t been a better time for Apple to push the macOS feature set to the next level than now, with unparalleled Mac sales mostly attributed to the upgrade to Apple M1 chips and rave reviews for the M1 iMac.

MacOS 12 would have a more noticeable fingerprint of Apple’s intention, given Apple’s vigorous exploration of life outside Intel.

Furthermore, what seemed to be a minor change in macOS Big Sur could play a bigger role in the upcoming update.

This includes a new user interface, a redesigned control panel, and, most importantly, Rosetta 2 emulation for M1 Mac software usability. But you’re still curious how long the Touch Bar will last and if it’ll ever be useful.

If you’re curious about what the new version of Apple’s desktop operating system has in mind, we’ve got you covered with macOS 12 release date, specs, a list of compatible devices, and more

Apple MacOS 12 – What You Should Know

In 2016, Apple dropped the “OS X” moniker in favour of the macOS moniker in order to align the naming of its desktop OS with that of its other operating systems, such as iPadOS, iOS, watchOS, and tvOS. As a result, Apple will undoubtedly continue to use the macOS naming system to ensure consistency.

Apple has been calling macOS updates after popular California locations since 2013. It all began with Mac OS X Mavericks, and now we have Yosemite (2014), El Capitan (2015), Sierra (2016), High Sierra (2017), Mojave (2018), Catalina (2019), and Big Sur (2020). (2020).

This time around, the three possible titles for macOS 12 that have been floating around the web are:

Mammoth is the latest version of Mac OS X. (Mammoth Lakes and Mammoth Mountain)

Skyline for macOS (scenic Skyline Boulevard)

Monterey is a Mac operating system (a historic city and popular beach vacation spot)

We can’t say for sure which of these names Apple would use for the next version of its desktop operating system. However, if we had to guess, macOS Mammoth seems to be (and sounds) the frontrunner.

Apple has been revealing the new version of macOS, as well as iOS, tvOS, and watchOS, at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference for several years. As a result, macOS 12 seems to be on track to be unveiled at the much-anticipated WWDC 2021 keynote on June 7.

Apple, as usual, will make the macOS 12 beta available for developers to download on June 7th. The public beta is expected to appear by the end of June or the beginning of July. You will find the whole launch timeline right here:

Apple MacOS 12 – Complete Timeline For The Launch Event

When will macOS 12 be released? On June 7, Apple will unveil and sell new macOS 12 features at WWDC 2021.

What Is Release Date For MacOS 12 Developer Beta: The first developer preview of macOS 12 will be available on June 7th, along with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15.

What Is The Release Date For MacOS 12 Public Beta: Apple may release the public beta by the end of June or the first week of July.

MacOS 12will be available to download in September or October, the Cupertino behemoth will roll out macOS 12 to all consumers, perhaps alongside a new MacBook Pro?

Apple MacOS 12 – Supported Devices

Apple deleted some ageing computers from the compatibility list when macOS 11 Big Sur was released last year. Big Sur was only available on Mac versions from 2013 and later. In a similar vein, the list of macOS 12 compatible products would most likely contain Mac versions from 2014 and later. That means Apple’s latest desktop OS upgrade will kill off another generation of Macs that are nearly a decade old.

Macs, MacBook Pros, and MacBook Air versions that are likely to support macOS 12 include the following:

MacBook Pro (2015 or later)

Apple iMac Pro (2017 or later)

MacBook Pro (2014 or later)

Mini Mac (2014 or later)

MacBook Air (2014 or later)

Apple iMac (2014 or later)

Mac Pro (2014 or later)

Apple MacOS 12 – Rumoured Features

Though Apple has managed to keep the functionality of macOS 12 under wraps, a few updates seem to be on the way. As the elimination of the Touch Bar from MacBooks seems to be a foregone conclusion, Apple could implement a replacement that allows for easy access to shortcuts.

A similar collection of shortcuts in the menu bar or a pop-up window may help compensate for the Touch Bar’s absence and ensure a seamless transition away from it.

Another improvement that is expected to be included in macOS 12 is a redesign. Apple introduced several notable interface changes with macOS Big Sur, including the iOS-style Control Center and skeuomorphic icons for a cohesive look.

Given how well users reacted to the updates in Big Sur, we could see new interface icons that are more in line with iOS and iPadOS. The business can also improve the inset borders by adding more 3D depth.

Several privacy and security upgrades are likely to be implemented, as intended. At the latest Epic vs Apple court hearing, Craig Federighi, Apple’s Senior VP of software engineering, said, “Still, we have a degree of ransomware on the Mac that we don’t deem appropriate and is even worse than iOS.”

As a result, we should expect the company to address any of these issues in its next desktop OS update. We can also hear about new iCloud and iMessage features, as well as Find My upgrades that help AirTags.

But that’s what we’ve seen about macOS 12 so far. Rest assured, we’ll keep this post up to date with the most recent leaks, speculation, and other information about the new version of macOS.

In addition, we’ll delve into the upcoming macOS 12 update to uncover all of its exciting functionality and secret tricks. As a result, stay tuned to us for coverage of the WWDC 2021 launch and more.

What are your expectations for macOS 12? Have you made a wishlist of things you’d like to see in the new version of Apple’s desktop operating system? It will be fascinating to hear your thoughts on the upcoming macOS release.

Also Read: