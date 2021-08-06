Google Pixel 5a speculated to launch on 26th August for $450, says reports

Google recently revealed several facts regarding its forthcoming Pixel 6 and 6 Pro flagship smartphones and the Tensor chipset it developed in-house. However, it made no mention of the much-rumored budget-friendly Pixel 5a. According to a new source, Google is planning to release the Pixel 5a later this month. The gadget, however, will only be available in Japan and the United States.

The newest claim comes from respected tipster Jon Prosser, who cites a source about the debut of the Pixel 5a. So, according to the insider, Google will unveil the Pixel 5a on August 26th, most likely at a virtual event. The phone is expected to include a Snapdragon CPU, a large battery, and the same camera configuration as last year’s Pixel 5.

Google Pixel 5a – Speculated specifications and features

The Pixel 5a will have a 6.4-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, according to the FrontPageTech article. Even though the article did not provide any fresh renderings of the gadget, it did include the previously leaked renders from OnLeaks.

The Snapdragon 765G SoC, which is the precursor to the Snapdragon 780G processor, will power the smartphone under the hood. As a result, the Pixel 5a has been verified to feature 5G for enhanced network connectivity. The Pixel 5a will also come with a large 4,650mAh battery. However, there is currently no information on the forthcoming Pixel device’s RAM, internal storage, or charging speed.

In addition, the gadget will be available in a “Mostly Black” color option, will be water and dust resistant to IPX7 standards, and will include a 3.5mm audio connection alongside the Type-C charging connector.

In terms of optics, the gadget will be equipped with the same camera system as the Pixel 5. As a result, the Pixel 5a is expected to include a dual-camera system on the rear, with a 12.2MP primary lens with OIS and a 16MP ultra-wide sensor. An 8MP selfie camera is located on the front of the phone.

Google Pixel 5a – Pricing and availability details

In terms of pricing, Prosser claims that the Pixel 5a would retail for $450 in the market. It will, however, be limited to the United States and Japan, and Google will not sell the gadget in any other area at launch, as we previously reported. In terms of availability, Prosser previously stated that Google will release the Pixel 5a in June alongside the third-generation Pixel Buds. However, according to a new source, the gadget will be released on August 26. So keep an eye out for additional details.

