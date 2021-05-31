Intel Launches Two New Tiger Lake U-Series CPU & 5G Solution 5000 At Computex 2020 Event

Intel announced two new 11th-generation CPUs under the Tiger Lake U-series at its latest virtual conference. The news follows the company’s launch of new 11th-generation Core H-series CPUs for laptops and notebooks. Along with the new U-series CPUs, Intel also launched the Intel 5G Solution 5000, the company’s first 5G-ready product.

Before we get to that, let me give you a short synopsis of the two new Intel Core U-series CPUs.

Intel Tiger Lake U-Series Processors Are Now Available

Starting with the new Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor, it is the first TGL-U processor to support turbo Boost Max 3.0, the company’s “preferred core” technology.

The 4-core/8-thread CPU also features a base frequency of 2.9 GHz, an all-core frequency of 4.6 GHz, and Intel Iris XE integrated graphics (clocked at 1400MHz). Furthermore, the CPU can handle up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 RAM or 32GB of LPDDR4X-4266 RAM.

The second CPU, the Intel Core i5-1155G7, is an update of the current Core i5-1145G7.It likewise includes a 4-core and 8-thread architecture, with a maximum single-core frequency of 4.5 GHz.

The basic frequency of the new Core i5 CPU is 2.5 GHz. It also includes Intel Iris XE graphics with 80 execution units and a maximum speed of 1350 MHz.

5G Solution 5000 from Intel

The Intel 5G Solution 5000, the chipmaker’s first 5G-ready module, was created in collaboration with MediaTek and Fibocom. In 2019, the business sold its 5G unit to Apple. Following that, Intel announced a collaboration with MediaTek to jointly develop 5G modems for laptops, which resulted in the Intel 5G Solution 5000.

To begin with, the product is an M.2 module that supports 5G Sub-6 GHz, 4G LTE, and 3G WCFMA. It interacts over the PCIe 3.0 interface and is compatible with Windows, Linux, and Chrome.

Furthermore, it can provide download speeds of 4700 Mbps and upload speeds of 1250 Mbps over 5G.

These are the goods that Intel showcased in their Computex 2021 virtual conference. In addition to these two new Tiger Lake U-series CPUs, the business plans to add a slew of new versions to the range in the following weeks.

Moving ahead, it expects 60+ laptops to utilise its 11-Gen Tiger Lake U-series CPUs.

In terms of the Intel 5G Solution 5000, the firm anticipates that HP, ASUS, and Acer will be the first in the market to include the module in their future 5G-enabled notebooks.

