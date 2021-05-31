Meizu Smartwatch Unveiled Officially With Snapdragon Wear 4100, 36 Hours Battery Life, eSIm Support For $235

Meizu released the Meizu MIX hybrid in 2016, which had an analogue dial with some smart capabilities.

The Meizu Watch, the company’s full-fledged wristwatch with e-SIM capability, was launched today. Furthermore, the wristwatch has a battery life of 36 hours on a full charge and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100 Wear, which is the Qualcomm chip for smartwatches.

Specifications And features For The New Meizu Watch

The Meizu Watch is made of 6-series aluminum alloy and features a ceramic foundation. It measures 46 x 38.4mm and is 12.97mm thick. It weighs 69 grams with the fluoro-rubber strap.

Corning Gorilla Glass 2.5D protects the 1.78-inch AMOLED display. The screen has a resolution of 368 x 448 pixels, a pixel density of 326ppi, and a brightness of 500 nits.

The smartwatch has a tactile button that allows you to access its different functions.

The Meizu Watch is powered by Flyme OS for Watch, which allows users to personalise the watch face using a variety of dial pictures.

It tags the Aicy smart assistant for a long time. The Meizu One Mind for Watch adds several system improvements, allowing the Meizu Watch to provide a smartphone-like experience on a wearable.

The smartwatch has a 420mAh battery that claims up to 36 hours of battery life on a single charge. According to the firm, it may last the entire day after being charged for 15 minutes.

It comes with a removable charging base that does not include a charging cord.

This means that customers can simply connect any USB-C charger to the charging base to power up the Meizu Watch.

The gadget is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 4100 CPU with 1 GB of RAM. It features an internal storage capacity of 8 GB. In terms of connection, the Meizu Watch has 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and NFC for contactless payments through Meizu Pay. Because it supports e-SIM LTE connection, customers may use it as a stand-alone device for voice calls.

The Meizu Watch could monitor many health related activities which includes:

Indoor/outdoor running,

Walking,

Elliptical trainer,

Indoor/outdoor cycling,

Table tennis,

Badminton,

Bowling,

Rowing machine,

Climbing,

Skipping rope, and

Free training.

It also supports blood oxygen monitoring, heart rate tracking, pressure monitoring, sleeping tracking, breathing training, and sedentary reminder.

Meizu Watch – Colours And Pricing Details

The Meizu Watch costs 1,499 Yuan ($235) and is available in two colours: black and azure. The initial sale will take place on June 1st in China.

