Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, S8 Ultra Leaked Showing 120Hz Display & Massive Battery

The Galaxy Tab series from Samsung is often regarded as the greatest alternative to Apple’s iPad Pro tablets.

Samsung appears to be planning to compete with three new Galaxy Tab S8 versions now that Apple has put the M1 processor to the iPad Pro. According to a Samsung poll conducted in South Korea, this is the case.

Complete Details On Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, S8 Ultra

A Samsung study released on South Korean internet site Naver, first observed by Twitter user Tron, identifies three Samsung tablets in the S series for 2021. The Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, and Tab S8 Ultra are all included. Let’s have a look at the three tablets’ reported specs.

Design

The normal Galaxy Tab S8 will have an 11-inch LTPS TFT display with a 120Hz refresh rate, according to the poll. A 12.4-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate is expected on the Tab S8+.

The S8 Ultra, on the other hand, is expected to have a massive 14.6-inch OLED 120Hz display. These gadgets are stated to have thicknesses of 6.3mm, 5.7mm, and 5.5mm, as well as weights of 502g, 575g, and 650g, respectively.

Internal Specification

While the poll does not specify the chipset used in the Tab S8 series, just stating that it is the “fastest next-gen AP,” the Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 chipsets are the most likely candidates.

The Tab S8 and Tab S8+ variants come with 8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of internal storage. The Ultra model takes a step further by offering 8/12GB RAM and 128/512GB storage.

Quad speakers, S Pen compatibility, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and an optional keyboard with a 165-degree angle adjustment are among the other hardware features.

Cameras

The Tab S8 series will sport a dual back camera configuration with a 13MP primary camera, a 5MP secondary lens, and an LED flash on all three variants.

With front cameras, there is a distinction. The S8 and S8+ are expected to have a single 8MP front camera, while the Ultra model is said to have dual 8MP + 5MP ultra-wide selfie cameras.

Battery And Charging

According to the study, the Tab S8 will have an 8,000mAh battery, the Tab S8+ will have a 10,090mAh battery, and the Tab S8 Ultra will have a massive 12,000mAh battery. All three versions will be able to charge at 45W.

Pricing

In terms of price, the standard Tab S8 is expected to start at KRW 829,000 (Rs. 53,880) for the Wi-Fi model. The 4G model costs KRW 929,000 (Rs. 60,379), while the 5G model costs KRW 1,029,000 (Rs. 66,878).

The Tab S8+ will cost KRW 1,149,000 (about Rs. 74,678) with Wi-Fi, KRW 1,249,000 (about Rs. 81,177) with 4G, and KRW 1,349,000 (about Rs. 87,677) with 5G.

All of these are great features, and we hope that the majority of them remain the same when the Galaxy Tab S8 series is formally unveiled at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event later this year.

