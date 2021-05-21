Qualcomm’s New 5G Modem Can Help To Connect Factory Robots & Even Tractors In Fields

The planet is becoming more integrated as a result of 5G networking infrastructure. Qualcomm’s newest 5G modem seeks to improve networking in the manufacturing and agriculture industries.

Qualcomm’s New 5G modem connects factory robots & tractors in fields

The chipmaker recently unveiled the latest 315 5G IoT Modem, which aims to link a variety of machinery and robots, as well as allow high-tech tractors in the fields.

This latest 5G modem chipset was unveiled earlier this week, and it is the company’s first chip aimed at connecting internet-connected users to the new and faster 5G networking. The new modem is targeted at the commercial and agricultural markets, as well as automation and packaging, through its extensions.

In addition, the 315 5G Modem could be used in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, electricity, mining, public venues, and retail.

A stadium owner, for example, might easily mount the 315 5G IoT to improve access and total coverage for all attendees. Tractor manufactures may also make use of this modem to gather more accurate data in the fields.

Qualcomm is attempting to meet the demands of its commercial clients with the 315. Since this modem has a low-power processor, it allows computers to run cooler in hot warehouses. It also comes in a smaller size than the models it offers for consumer electronics.

To put it another way, it would make it possible for manufacturing industries to upgrade from 4G to 5G modems without having to completely overhaul their computers.

