Samsung Galaxy S21 series to get Android 12 update based on latest One UI 4.0 Beta

Android 12 will be upgraded to the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, using One UI 4.0 beta. Stable Android 12 is just around the corner. One UI 4.0 beta testing for the Galaxy S21 series is expected to begin shortly, according to new reports. Samsung has been slow to provide One UI updates based on the most recent Android version.

Samsung Galaxy S21 with Android 12 based on One UI 4.0 Beta

According to Sammobile, a Samsung community manager published a banner indicating that the One UI 4.0 beta for the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra will be available shortly. The poster is in Korean and does not specify a release date for the One UI 4.0 beta. Take a look at the following banner:

One UI 4.0 isn’t new news. Samsung will begin testing One UI 4.0 for the Galaxy S series in July, according to a report from Ice Universe last month. Also, according to Ice Universe, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with One UI 3.1.1 out of the gate. In case you missed it, Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 at its Galaxy Unpacked event next month.

One UI 3.5 does not exist

Galaxy Z Fold3 with One UI 3.1.1

Samsung S series will test One UI 4.0 next month — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 24, 2021

Starting the beta program early also means that Galaxy smartphones may get a taste of Android 12 sooner than planned. Google plans to release Android 12 later this year, ideally around September. We’ll have to wait till Samsung finalizes and unveils all of the OneUI 4.0 features. Meanwhile, you can read our post to learn about the finest Android 12 features as well as a list of Samsung Galaxy smartphones that are expected to receive the One UI 4.0 upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy S21 – Specification and Features

It was released on January 14, 2021, by Samsung. There are 421 pixels per inch on the phone’s 6.20-inch touchscreen, which has a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. One 2.9GHz core is part of the Exynos 2100 CPU. Onboard, it contains 8 GB of RAM. There is a 4000mAh battery in the Galaxy S21, and it runs Android 11. The Samsung Galaxy S21 may be charged wirelessly or using proprietary fast charging technology.

A 12-megapixel primary camera with an aperture of f/1.8 and 1.8-micron pixels is on the rear of the Samsung Galaxy S21, along with two 12-megapixel cameras with apertures of f/2.2 and 1.4-micron pixels, and a 64-megapixel camera with f/2.0 and 0.8-micron pixels. The back camera arrangement is capable of autofocus. As for the front-facing camera system, it has a 10-megapixel sensor and 1.22-micron pixels.

Android 11 powers the Samsung Galaxy S21, which has a 128GB internal storage capacity. This dual-SIM (GSM and GSM) Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone accepts both Nano-SIM cards and Nano-SIM cards. In terms of height, breadth, and thickness, the Samsung Galaxy S21 measures 151.7 millimeters by 71.2 millimeters and weighs 171 grams. The first color to be introduced was Phantom Violet. A certification of IP68 makes it dust and water-resistant.

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes, GPS, Bluetooth v5.00, NFC, USB Type-C, 3G, and 4G are among the connectivity choices for the Samsung Galaxy S21 (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). The phone’s sensors include an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, a barometer, a compass/magnetometer, a gyroscope, a proximity sensor, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Face unlock is supported on the Samsung Galaxy S21. Samsung S21 series also includes S21+ and S21 Ultra smartphones as well.

